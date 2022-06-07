Trouble’s Suspected Killer Turned Himself Into Police And Was Denied Bond [Video]

The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Trouble turned himself in after his mother encouraged him to surrender to authorities, officials said.

via: Uproxx

On Sunday, Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot and killed during a home invasion. Now, according to local news, police have a suspect in custody. 33-year-old Jamichael Jones turned himself in after Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies went to Jones’s mother’s house and she received a call from Jones himself. One of the deputies got on the call and convinced Jones to surrender near Southern Regional Medical Center in Clayton County. He has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, home invasion, and battery and a judge denied his bond, setting his next hearing for June 15.

According to witnesses, Jones did not know the “Bring It Back” rapper, and Trouble was visiting a woman Jones did know. Apparently, there was some domestic dispute between them, and Trouble was shot once in the chest after Jones forced his way into the home. A neighbor described the neighborhood as “quiet” and said it was “traumatizing” to learn that not only was a national celebrity visiting the apartment building but was killed there as well. “To be honest with you, we don’t have that type of situation or issues that happen in this particular neighborhood, so to find out that you have a local celebrity that’s inside your residential area and this is what happens … it was like very, very traumatizing,” he explained.

Trouble was signed to Mike Will Made-It’s Ear Drummers label and was just two years removed from his last project, Thug Luv.