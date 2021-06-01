Tristan Thompson's Alleged Baby Mama Caught Faking Khloe Kardashian DM [Photo + Video]

Kim Cakery shared a screenshot that looked like a DM from Khloe Kardashian, but proof was later shared showing that it wasn’t what it seemed.

via: AceShowbiz

The truth is out. After Kim Cakery, a woman who claimed to have a children with Tristan Thompson, claimed that Khloe Kardashian tried to reach out to her through a direct message on Instagram, it was revealed that she was actually lying about the matter.

Shortly after Kim shared a screenshot of her inbox that showed the Good American founder’s alleged message preview, TheShadeRoom shared a video that put the whole thing in a twist. The clip showed that the apparent unread message was actually sent by Kimberly herself.

“We received a screen recording from our Khloe sources that show that Cakery’s screenshot was a scamiana,” the blog wrote in the caption. “In our receipts, you can see that Kim Cakery, who is restricted from Khloe’s account, has mentioned and messaged Khloe multiple times, seemingly with no response.”

In Kimberly’s screenshot, the message preview could only be seen as, “Listen at this point I really wa….” With the emergence of the video, the full message actually read, “Listen at this point I really want to get this resolved. I’m not trying to drag this any longer. How can we set up a second test and be done with this. We all know T is a liar how can we do this and put it behind us?”

Prior to sending, Kim could also be seen writing to the Good American jeans founder, “I can’t wait till the real news comes out u can’t pay off the blogs for the sextape that will be leaked.”

Prior to this, Tristan’s default judgment against Kimberly got denied due to a few “issues” that needed to be corrected. TMZ reported that he wanted the judge to hit her with $100,000 in damage plus additional costs after companies and brands have viewed him “as a troubled athlete” because of her claims.

Back in 2020, the Boston Celtics player filed a libel lawsuit against her. He also demanded a paternity test, which proved that he is not the father of her child. In the lawsuit, it was stated, “A reputable, accredited DNA lab approved by her own lawyers has conclusively determined that Thompson is not the father of Alexander’s child.”

Since the proof was shared, Cakery has made her page private and has been widely criticized for faking the interaction. Cakery has also admitted that she faked the message.