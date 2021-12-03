Tristan Thompson Allegedly Has Another Baby on the Way — Not with Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson is allegedly going to be a dad for the third time

The 30-year-old Sacramento Kings basketball player is expecting a third child.

The mother is a woman named Maralee Nichols, who is also his Houston-based personal trainer.

Maralee has filed a lawsuit against Tristan for child support although the child has not been born, via Page Six.

The baby was reportedly conceived on his 30th birthday in March, when he and Khloé Kardashian were still dating.

Tristan also acknowledged having sex with Maralee several times at a hotel after the pair attended a party together, according to a declaration in the filing.

However, he claims that the night was the only time they were intimate, while Maralee’s attorneys claim the affair began at least “five months” before his birthday.

Khloe is the mother of his child, True Thompson. He also has a 4-year-old son, Prince Thompson, with model ex Jordan Craig.