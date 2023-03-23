Trina Trolls Yung Miami Over 'BMF' Cameo [Video]

It’s all in good fun

via: HipHopDX

Trina has joined the rest of social media in trolling Yung Miami over her BMF cameo after her acting skills were ridiculed.

“Mood @yungmiami305 Always So Much Fun w/ CARESHA,” Trina wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (March 22) while sharing an accompanying clip poking fun at the City Girls star.

The video finds the 44-year-old Miami rap legend mocking Caresha’s lines in the Black Mafia Family series (“Meech, where’s my husband?”) before everyone breaks out into laughter.

Yung Miami played the role of Deanna Washington, who at one point in the show was informed by Lil Meech’s character about the death of her drug-dealing kingpin husband.

Critics on Twitter tore apart what was meant to be a gut-wrenching moment earlier this month, as Yung Miami’s fake crying became a source of amusement for many viewers.

However, Method Man — one of the most accomplished rappers-turned-actors and a star of 50 Cent’s Power Book II: Ghost — defended the City Girl by telling her to keep her head up and push past the “white noise.”

“Fuck people. People are mean,” the Wu-Tang Clan legend told TMZ during a recent chat in New York City. “White noise. White noise…I love the City Girls, they’re dope.”

Yung Miami herself responded to the onslaught of trolling, tweeting: “It wasn’t funny lol” with a side eye emoji in response to a fan’s tweet that read: “Caresha had me screaming on BMF last night. She’s mad funny.”