Trey Songz’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit Has Been Dropped

Trey Songz’s sexual assault accuser has dismissed her lawsuit against the singer.

via: Complex

As reported by MyNewsLA, the accuser, identified only as Jane Doe in her Los Angeles Superior Court suit, filed court papers on June 29 to have the case dropped. Earlier this week, a judge granted her request, as the lawsuit was formally dismissed.

It’s unclear whether the woman reached a settlement out of court, or if she decided to drop the lawsuit for other reasons.

Back in February, the woman filed a $20 million lawsuit against the singer, claiming he had raped her during a 2016 party in Los Angeles. The lawsuit accused Trey Songz of sexual assault, gender violence, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.

A representative for the R&B artist denied the allegations to TMZ.

“Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey,” the rep said at the time. “Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault.

It isn’t the first sexual assault case against Trey Songz that’s been dismissed this year. In April, the singer was cleared of sexually assaulting a woman in November 2021.

“The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed,” police told TMZ. “If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation.”

Sources tell Radar Online that Doe will likely refile an amended complaint against Trey.