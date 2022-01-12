Trey Songz To Take Legal Action Against Rape Accuser Dylan Gonzalez

As we previously reported Former University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball player Dylan Gonzalez accused Trey Songz of raping her. Now Trey is denying the allegations.

via: AceShowbiz

Trey Songz has denied rape allegations made by Dylan Gonzales. After being accused of sexually assaulting the basketball player, the “Can’t Help But Wait” hitmaker and his legal team confirmed that they will take legal action.

“Trey and his team are confident in the legal process,” the representative for the 37-year-old crooner told TMZ on Tuesday, January 11. The spokesperson further explained that that “there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks.”

Earlier that day, Dylan, who plays on Master P’s New Orleans Gators, made a formal accusation via her Twitter account with the hashtag #BeStrongNotSilent. “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel,” she wrote.

“I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone,” the statement continued. She added, “I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal.”

In her statement, Dylan asked for privacy. “At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options,” she concluded.

Dylan first brought up her claim on December 30 on her Twitter page. At the time, the athlete tweeted, “Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”

Shortly after she posted her tweet, Keke Palmer became trending as many online users remembered the “Hustlers” actress’ similar claims a few years ago. One person wrote, “Welp @KekePalmer called it.” Another added, “Keke Palmer warned everybody about Trey Songz [sic] disrespectful behavior towards women and nobody wanted to listen to her and I am so proud of Keke for standing her ground when everybody was against her.”

We will continue to keep you updated on this story as it develops.