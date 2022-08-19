Trevor Noah Speaks On The Kanye-Kim-Pete Situation: ‘All Of Us Should Have An Opportunity At Redemption’

Daily Show host Trevor Noah found himself the target of Kanye West’s ire earlier this year when he called out his harassment of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

via: Uproxx

Trevor Noah in particular spoke on the matter regarding Ye’s harassment of Kim K, and Ye had words for him in response in the form of racial slurs. In a recent conversation with Variety, Noah opened up on why he even said anything in the first place.

For what it’s worth, though he condemned the Donda artist’s actions, he also was not happy with the decision to cancel his appearance at the Grammys show Trevor Noah hosted.

“I said counsel Kanye, not cancel,” the comedian said. “It’s easy to stand on the sidelines, see a train crash coming and say nothing about it. And then after the train crashes off the tracks, we say, ‘Oh, I saw that coming!’ Well, then why didn’t you say anything? Especially if you have some sort of platform, you have some sort of obligation to speak a truth. You know, see something and say something.”

Noah later spoke on his desire for everyone to feel comfortable addressing people they care for as opposed to just pushing them to the side. “I think we have gotten very comfortable discarding human beings, immediately tossing them away and making them irredeemable characters,” he said before continuing, “When in fact I think all of us should be afforded the opportunity to redeem ourselves. All of us should have an opportunity at redemption.”

While the drama is fun to focus on, Noah is clearly more concerned about rehabilitation and accountability.

Check out Noah’s Variety interview here.