Travis Scott Will Continue His Comeback With A Performance At The Billboard Music Awards

Travis Scott is set to make his first television appearance at this Sunday’s 2022 Billboard Awards, six months after his Astroworld concert tragedy that left ten people dead.

via: Uproxx

Travis Scott’s comeback continues. The Houston rapper recently performed his first public show at a club in Miami after soft-launching his return at both a pre-Oscars party and a Coachella afterparty earlier this year. Then, last month, he announced his impending return to the festival scene at Primavera Sound in Brazil this autumn. And now we know when he’ll show up on the awards show circuit again. The Billboard Music Awards have announced the upcoming 2022 show’s slate of performers, which includes Becky G, Burna Boy, Florence + The Machine, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Silk Sonic, and yes, Travis Scott.

Travis is also nominated for one award: Spanish producer HVME’s “Goosebumps” remix is up for Top Dance/Electronic Song.

Scott has been out of the spotlight since last November when the second day of his Astroworld Festival was canceled in the wake of a disastrous first night that left 10 dead and hundreds injured by a crowd crush during Travis’ headlining set. Travis later said that he had no idea that anything was wrong after reportedly performing for nearly 40 minutes after a mass casualty event was declared by authorities. He has laid low in the intervening months only re-emerging recently after announcing his Project HEAL initiative with the release of the Future-featuring “Hold That Heat” and promoting his upcoming album, Utopia, via billboards on the freeway to Coachella.

The BBMAs are this Sunday, May 15 at 8 pm ET.