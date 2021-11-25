Travis Scott Spotted Golfing With Michael Jordan, Mark Wahlberg, Corey Gamble [Photos]

As lawsuits mount against him,Travis Scott is remaining lowkey.

via: The Blast

This month has definitely been the worst of Travis Scott‘s career. Over 300 people were injured, and 10 lost their lives, at his Astroworld Festival, in Houston.

Travis was reportedly in hiding, at his Houston home, since these tragedies unfolded, for a couple of weeks. Now, it appears that he is finally stepping out, in order to get his mind in a better place.

According to TMZ, Travis was in the Palm Springs area, on Tuesday. There he visited a local golf course, and played with Michael Jordan, Mark Wahlberg, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, and actor Said Taghmaoui. This course is also said to be near Kris Jenner’s gated community.

When it was time to take a break from getting some swings in, Travis appeared to be looking concerned, as his festival vividly appears to still linger, in his mind.

Travis Scott spotted yesterday with Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg. pic.twitter.com/Q9OIXMIQVe — hy (@TheMindOfHY) November 24, 2021

This golf outing is definitely something that the Houston superstar needed. Currently, Travis has been hit with over 300 lawsuits.. These also include ones that have been seeking $750 million in damages, and even one for $2 billion, was also filed. Names such as Drake, Live Nation, and Apple, have also been listed as defendants, in these massive lawsuits.

Travis’ attorney, Edwin F. McPherson, also spoke to TMZ, and cited how the Astroworld Festival tragedies should not all fall on the rapper. McPherson also cited how there have been “finger pointing,” and statements have been changed, regarding Travis being the one completely at fault.

“There has been multiple finger-pointing, much of which has been by city officials, who have sent inconsistent messages and have backtracked from original statements. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner was quoted in the New York Times as saying, ‘You cannot just close when you got 50,000 and over 50,000 individuals. We have to worry about rioting, riots, when you have a group that’s that young.’ Yet, just a short time later, Chief Finner states the responsibility to stop the show falls on Travis.”

McPherson added that the Operations Plan for Astroworld, set plans for only certain people, to have power to stop the ongoing concerts. These included the the festival director and executive producers. McPherson also cited how Travis was heavily focused on his performance, and didn’t see the fans who were injured, in the crowd of 50,000 people.

“It was reported that the Operations Plan designated that only the festival director and executive producers have authority to stop the show, neither of which is part of Travis’s crew. This also runs afoul of HPD’s own previous actions when it shut down the power and sound at this very festival when the performance ran over 5 minutes back in 2019.

“Investigations should start proceeding over finger-pointing so that together, we can identify exactly what transpired and how we can prevent anything like this from happening again.”