Travis Scott Is Rumored To Replace 21 Savage On Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ For A Few Selected Shows

Thanks to some speculated and photographed hints online, fans think that Travis Scott is making up for 21’s absence at Drake’s Canada shows.

via: Uproxx

Drake is still hard at work cooking up his forthcoming solo album, For All The Dogs. With his It’s All A Blur Tour slowly coming to an end, he will have more time to dedicate to it. But with only a few dates remaining, Drake wants to shake things on the road up a bit. According to rumors that resurfaced online yesterday (August 28) after his previously scheduled concert in Vancouver, Canada, was postponed, fans believe Travis Scott will be stepping in for a few selected shows.

The whispers on social media allege that Scott will replace 21 Savage for both remaining Canada shows both today (August 29) and tomorrow’s (August 30) rescheduled day. In photos shared to X (formerly Twitter), the new tour graphics featured a collage of images featuring the “KPop” rapper.

Travis Scott is confirmed to be performing in 21 Savage's place in Vancouver, the show tonight was postponed until Wednesday. Could he be performing at every Canada date? pic.twitter.com/ZCsIwbUMxy — ? (@TRAVISONTOUR) August 29, 2023

This wouldn’t mark the first time in the tour’s stops in Canada that 21 Savage was replaced. Back on July 14 and 15, J. Cole made a surprise appearance at the Canada Bell Centre in Montreal to step in for Savage during his notable absence.

View the remaining tour dates below.

8/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

8/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

9/01 – Las Vegas, NV @– T-Mobile Arena

9/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

9/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena