Travis Scott Reportedly Canceled A $5.5 Million ‘One-Off’ Performance In Saudia Arabia

Travis Scott has reportedly canceled a second forthcoming show after eight people were left dead at his annual Astroworld Festival.

via: Uproxx

Travis Scott continues to cancel performances in the wake of last week’s Astroworld Festival disaster, this time shutting down a planned “$5.5 million one-off show” in Saudi Arabia on November 19, according to Variety and Complex. Scott previously canceled his performance at Day N Vegas this weekend; the festival replaced him with Post Malone.

Scott’s come under scrutiny as a result of the incident at Astroworld, in which 300 people were injured and eight were killed as the crowd surged forward, crushing and trampling festival-goers. Scott reportedly continued performing for nearly 40 minutes after things had gotten out of hand as festival organizers struggled to shut down the event once it was clear that a “mass casualty event” had taken place, and both Scott and the show’s producers/promoters Live Nation and ScoreMore have received a staggering number of lawsuits — a number that is expected to continue rising as more details of the event come out.

Among those that were injured were a nine-year-old who was trampled after his father, who was carrying him, passed out. The boy was found hours later in a hospital, admitted as a John Doe, and put into an induced coma; the family is among those suing Travis Scott. A 22-year-old college student was also legally declared brain dead earlier today, which would bring the total number of deaths to nine should her family remove her from life support.

Scott is planning to cover the funeral costs of the eight attendees who passed away and has teamed up with BetterHelp to provide free one-on-one online therapy services to festival attendees who need them.