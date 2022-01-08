Travis Scott Is ‘Putting The Finishing Touches’ On His Next Album According To One Of Its Producers [Photo]

It looks as if Travis Scott’s upcoming album, Utopia is almost on it’s way.

via: Uproxx

In another timeline, Travis Scott would have begun the year by teasing his highly anticipated fourth album, reportedly titled Utopia. However, due to the tragedy that took place at his Astroworld Festival, which left ten dead and hundreds injured, much of his focus has been on working with victims and dealing with the mounting lawsuits that have come as a result. Despite this, Travis has apparently found time to work on that album, which producer Wheezy revealed during an interview with Billboard.

Wheezy, who has worked with the likes of Future, Young Thug, and more, sat down with Billboard to discuss his work on Gunna’s new album, DS4EVER. During this conversation, Wheezy was asked about his work with Scott and if he was back to working on his next album. “Yeah, still working on it and putting the finishing touches on that,” Wheezy replied. “He’s back in Cabo working on it and I’m going out there soon. I’m going out there probably in the next two or three weeks to link up with him.”

Based on Wheezy’s comments, new music from Travis could arrive in the near future. It would be the rapper’s first drop since he released “Escape Plan” and “Mafia” last fall.

You can read Wheezy’s full interview with Billboard here.

Travis Scott and Wheezy working on new music ? pic.twitter.com/nLAqzbUSvT — I NEED A LOGO ?????????????????????? rodeothealbum (@_rodeothealbum) April 2, 2021