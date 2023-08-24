Travis Scott Led A Wildly Off-Key Rendition Of ‘Happy Birthday’ For Dave Chappelle At Madison Square Garden

Back in July, Dave Chappelle announced several stand-up dates for fall 2023, which he dubbed the “It’s a Celebration B**ches Tour.” On Tuesday (Aug. 22) and Wednesday (Aug. 23), fans packed into the first venue on the schedule, NYC’s Madison Square Garden.

Dave Chappelle turns 50 today, August 24, and he’s accomplished pretty much everything over the past five decades. Travis Scott is helping him add to the list. Scott’s Utopia track “Parasail” featuring Chappelle and Yung Lean debuted at No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated August 12 — Chappelle’s first-career Hot 100 entry — and now, Chappelle is on the shortlist of people for whom Scott has sung “Happy Birthday” at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

According to The New York Post, Chappelle’s standup comedy tour stop at MSG on Tuesday, August 22, doubled as a birthday party.

Chappelle “shared the stage with surprise guests Travis Scott and Burna [Boy] who dropped in to perform surprise sets and sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the self-proclaimed GOAT,” the publication relayed, additionally noting that Jeff Ross, Shane Gillis, George Wallace, Aziz Ansari, and Donnell Rawlings were on hand to open for Chappelle.

Complex circulated a video of Burna, Chappelle, and Scott relaxing backstage. Fox News executive producer Sabrina Wolman also posted about the event on X (formerly known as Twitter), listing the special guests and sharing video proof that Scott led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to Chappelle.

Per Vivid Seats, Chappelle will return to Madison Square Garden for shows on Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26. See all of his dates here.

Meanwhile, tickets still haven’t gone on sale for Scott’s Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour.

“The tour has now shifted their timeline and tickets will NOT go on sale this week,” The Detroit News reported on August 8. “More information to come once we have new details.”