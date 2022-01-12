Travis Scott Faces A New Lawsuit Over Allegedly Stolen Mixtape Artwork

Travis Scott, per a new report, is facing a lawsuit in France from a man who’s alleging uncleared usage of his artwork.

via: Uproxx

As Travis Scott prepares to defend himself from an avalanche of lawsuits from Astroworld survivors, another lawsuit has cropped up across the Atlantic. According to TMZ, a French artist, Mickaël Mehala — also known as Black Childish — is suing Travis over artwork from the compilation project Travis La Flame. Mehala’s painting depicting Travis as a centaur in a desert landscape was used as the cover, but Mehala says he did not give the rapper permission to do so.

According to Mehala, he created the painting in 2015 and DMed it to Travis in 2016, when the project was released. The painter never heard back but was surprised to see the artwork used as the cover. He says he registered a copyright in 2019 and has since tried to contact Travis and his management, only to be contacted by an attorney for the rapper who told him Travis was unaware that the art belonged to anyone. The project has since been removed from streaming platforms, but Mehala wants “hundreds of thousands” in restitution for the years it was in use and sole control of its use going forward.

Meanwhile, Complex notes that the compilation may not even be an official Travis Scott release and as we’ve seen before, artists’ projects have been uploaded to DSPs without their knowledge or consent in the past. Considering that Travis La Flame is made up of older tracks of Travis’ — including several from his Days Before Rodeo mixtape, it’s possible that this is the case here.

Of course, Travis has been accused of plagiarism and unauthorized use of artwork in the past, so it looks like we’ll have to wait to see what a court thinks.