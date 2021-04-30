Travis Scott Celebrates His Birthday By Announcing The 2021 Astroworld Festival [Photo + Video]

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival is returning to Houston later this year. Although the festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Scott-led event will reconvene with two dates — Nov. 5 and 6 — at the Houston NRG Park. The Astroworld Festival YouTube account revealed the 2021 dates with a trailer on Friday (April 30) and Scott also made the announcement on Twitter.

via: Uproxx

“For this bday all I want is rage man we been locked in a house for sometime now and I been banging my head around trynna to get back to it I been wanting to share and experince with all the other like minded chaotic rager like me for some time now. That being said in november pop out at the fest astroworld fest 2021 2 days this year with and out landish line up see u soon !!!”

This year’s lineup has yet to be revealed, but given that it will be curated by Scott himself, there are sure to be some heavy-hitters involved this time around, as has been the case in years prior. Previous editions have hosted artists like Post Malone, Rosalía, Pharrell Williams, DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Tickets will go on sale on May 5 at 10 a.m. CT on the festival website.

It’s been a good day for Travis because earlier today his latest collaboration with Nike’s Jordan brand, the Air Jordan 6 in “British Khaki,” sold out within hours.