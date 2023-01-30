Travis Scott, Cardi B, And Chris Brown To Headline Rolling Loud Thailand 2023

Rolling Loud has announced the star-studded lineup for Rolling Loud Thailand 2023.

via: Uproxx

The lineups for Rolling Loud Los Angeles and Rolling Loud Portugal were previously announced, impressing hip-hop fans with headliners like Future, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott for the former festival location and Scott, Carti, and Meek Mill for the latter. Now the lineup for Rolling Loud Thailand is out — and headliners include the Astroworld rapper again as well as Chris Brown and Cardi B.

Other guests on the roster are A$AP Ferg, Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, DaBaby, Rae Sremmurd, Offset, Ski Mask The Slump God, Waka Flocka Flame, Soulja Boy, Fat Joe, Central Cee, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Bktherula, Teriyaki Boyz, and many more.

ROLLING LOUD THAILAND 2023 ?? ON SALE TOMORROW @ 12PM ICT ? https://t.co/63ISxsbtZu pic.twitter.com/NlbF29lVRo — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) January 28, 2023

It’ll take place at Legend Siam in Pattaya on April 13-15, 2023; it’s the first time ever occurring in Thailand. Ticket information can be found here.

Ironically, DaBaby is performing at Rolling Loud Thailand, considering he claimed that his notorious performance at Rolling Loud Miami in 2021 cost him $100 million because of his homophobic remarks that lost him fans and brand deals. “I ain’t into all of the conspiracy theories, this and that,” he said on Hot97’s Ebro In The Morning show. “Until you see it really cost a n****s a $100 million within a year’s span.”