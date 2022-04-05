Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian’s Las Vegas Wedding Apparently Wasn’t Legal

Another Kardashian stunt queen.

via: Uproxx

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged back in October. Today, there were reports that the Blink-182 drummer and the reality TV star got married in Las Vegas, shortly after Barker joined HER, Lenny Kravitz, and others for a performance of Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way” at this past weekend’s Grammys. A TMZ report said hours after the show, the pair went to a wedding chapel at around 1:30 a.m. and got married by an Elvis impersonator.

Now, though, another report insists the ceremony actually wasn’t legally binding, so Barker and Kardashian are not currently legally married.

Page Six reports sources said they never got a marriage license and that an “insider” told them, “They had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet.” Furthermore, the publication says “Clark County [in Nevada] records for marriage licenses and certificates also show that the couple never applied for or received one.”

The original TMZ report noted there would be “several” other celebrations of the marriage, so perhaps the Vegas “wedding” was just a part of the proceedings and a legally binding ceremony is on the way soon.