Tracy Morgan Clarifies Comment About Gaining 40 Lbs. on Ozempic: 'That Was Just a Joke' | lovebscott.com

Tracy Morgan has set the record straight on his statement about the result of him consuming Ozempic.

via: People

On Wednesday, the comedian and actor, 55, spoke to E! News and clarified that he was actually joking when he previously said he gained weight while taking Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes.

It’s one of the brand names for semaglutide — also known as Wegovy — which works in the brain to impact satiety, and is the latest Hollywood weight loss trend.

“That was just a joke,” Morgan told the outlet. “Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it.”

“I take Ozempic every Thursday,” he added. “It cuts my appetite in half.”

Last week, the Primetime Emmy nominee stopped by The Tonight Show and told Jimmy Fallon about his experience taking the drug, joking, “I’ve learned to out-eat Ozempic. I out-ate Ozempic. I’ve gained 40 lbs.”

“I’ve never heard of anyone gaining 40,” Fallon replied. The 30 Rock alum then quipped, “I’m like Magic Johnson. I gained 40 pounds.”

Morgan first first revealed he was using Ozempic during an August 2023 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

When Kotb, 59, told The Last O.G. talent that he seemed to have been working on his body and his health, Morgan explained how he’d really been maintaining his physique.

“No, that’s Ozempic,” he said at the time. “That’s how this weight got lost… I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic.”

“It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos,” he teased.