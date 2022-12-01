‘Too Toxic’: Dr. Oz’s Ex-TV Producers Blowing Him Off As He Tries To Relaunch TV Career Following Failed Senate Run

Dr. Mehmet Oz left his syndicated TV show to pursue a deeply embarrassing run for Senate in Pennsylvania—where he does not live—and spent nearly $27 million of his own money, before losing the state by a bigger margin than Donald Trump did in 2020.

via: Radar Online

Oz has been desperately attempting to plot a television comeback after losing his race to democratic rival John Fetterman. Oz pulled in 2.4 million votes compared to Fetterman’s 2.7 million.

“No one in the mainstream will touch him,” a source told RadarOnline.com. “You can’t alienate half of your audience with a political stance and expect to bring in an audience on your return to television,” the source added.

We’re told that Oz had impressed execs at Fox News and Newsmax but no firm offers materialized. Oz is expected to return in small roles on the right-wing networks.

However, sources said Oz wants his own show back telling us, “He wants a daily gig. But it is not going to happen.”

Another source said, “He’s beating the bushes to revive his health-oriented talk show and groveling to everyone he knows to give him a break, but he’s not making much progress.”

An insider claimed, “He can’t even get a word with his former producers. Dr. Oz is a social creature who likes to hear himself talk, and it’s beginning to dawn on him that he’s just now wanted in Hollywood circles anymore.”

Oz’s talk show ran from September 2009 through January 2022. He stepped down from the show to launch his campaign.

During his months on the campaign trial, an unwelcome spotlight on Oz’s questionable medical advice and his opinions came under negative scrutiny — badly damaging his reputation.

Many critics have accused Oz’s run for the U.S. Senate as opportunistic and self-serving — as he had no real connection to the Keystone State — and claimed the longtime New Jersey resident only bought Pennsylvania property in December 2021 because of his political motives.

