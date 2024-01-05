Tory Lanez’s Insult To A Reporter During The Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial Inspired Her To Make Merch

It’s odd to say that a reporter had a “breakout year” much like a rapper would, but Meghann Cuniff defies all odds.

via: Uproxx

After Tory Lanez was found guilty in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial, a legal reporter who covered it, Meghann Cuniff, has an interesting new business venture.

During Lanez’s September bail hearing, he had referred to Cuniff as a “googly-eyed b*tch,” which she is now using to her benefit and getting the last laugh: Cuniff announced that she’ll start accepting pre-orders for “Meghann Thee Reporter” and “Googly Eyed B*tch” merch later this week.

The logos were designed by Bryson “Boom” Paul, whom Cuniff had asked to design. Right now, there are three. One has an image of a courthouse, surrounded by the words “Legal affairs & trials / Meghann Cuniff.” The other two have a graphic of the outline of Cuniff’s face and glasses — with the googly-eyed one including her eyes in her glasses.

“I am very excited to unveil everything for you all!” Cuniff posted.

Thank you so much, Bryson! I am very excited to unveil everything for you all! I’ll start accepting pre-orders later this week for some MTR and GEB swag. https://t.co/yU884BR5WR pic.twitter.com/vj4bWFT3C0 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 2, 2024

“Thank you to @meghanncuniff for reaching out and trusting me to create her logos as she ascends to a new level of notoriety in the media landscape,” Paul added in a separate post. “Congrats on the breakout 2023 and may the success continue in 2024. #meghanntheereporter.”

The items are currently available on Cuniff’s website, with options to purchase the logos on mugs, shirts, hoodies, and stickers.