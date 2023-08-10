Tory Lanez Will Have Time Served Shaved From His 10-Year Prison Sentence For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

A judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday sentenced the Canadian musician Tory Lanez to 10 years in prison for shooting the rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

via: Uproxx

The following day, Los Angeles legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff provided yet another update.

“Lanez will be credited for 231 days he’s already spent in jail, and he gets 15% credit of 34 days,” Cuniff posted to X (formerly known as Twitter). “[Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David] Herriford also is crediting his 40 days of house arrest, for a total of 305 days. He’ll request bail pending appeal, which will be heard Aug. 15. (Extremely unlikely to be granted.).”

Lanez will be credited for 231 days he’s already spent in jail, and he gets 15% credit of 34 days. Herriford also is crediting his 40 days of house arrest, for a total of 305 days. He'll request bail pending appeal, which will be heard Aug. 15. (Extremely unlikely to be granted.) — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 9, 2023

"I commend Megan Pete for her incredible bravery and vulnerability as she underwent months of probing investigation and court appearances where she had to relive her trauma, and the public scrutiny that followed."

– Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon pic.twitter.com/8GI1lh0GkS — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 8, 2023