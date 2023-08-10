  1. Home
Tory Lanez Will Have Time Served Shaved From His 10-Year Prison Sentence For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

August 10, 2023 10:07 AM PST

A judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday sentenced the Canadian musician Tory Lanez to 10 years in prison for shooting the rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

via: Uproxx

The following day, Los Angeles legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff provided yet another update.

“Lanez will be credited for 231 days he’s already spent in jail, and he gets 15% credit of 34 days,” Cuniff posted to X (formerly known as Twitter). “[Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David] Herriford also is crediting his 40 days of house arrest, for a total of 305 days. He’ll request bail pending appeal, which will be heard Aug. 15. (Extremely unlikely to be granted.).”

