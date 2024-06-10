Tory Lanez Wife Files for Divorce Less Than One Year Into Marriage | lovebscott.com

Tory Lanez will be leaving prison a single man.

His wife of nearly a year has filed for divorce.

via TMZ:

According to court documents we obtained, Raina Chassagne filed her divorce petition last week, citing the usual irreconcilable differences as her reason for the split.

It doesn’t appear she ever bothered to change her last name to Peterson to match Tory’s legal name.

They’d quietly gotten hitched on June 25, 2023 — so there won’t be a first anniversary celebration.

She’s also asking for legal and physical custody of their 7-year-old son Kai … which would only make sense with Tory doing time. However, worth noting, Raina has taken Kai to visit Tory during his prison stay.

Tory’s currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

It appears they only got married in attempt to help Tory stay out of prison — but clearly that didn’t work.