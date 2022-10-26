Tory Lanez Ordered To House Arrest Over Alleged Altercation With August Alsina

A judge Wednesday ordered rapper Tory Lanez to be placed on electronic monitoring and house arrest by Friday.

The judge in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion placed the rapper under house arrest over his alleged altercation with August Alsina.

According to TMZ, prosecutors argued that Lanez violated the conditions of his bail following accusations that he physically assaulted Alsina, saying that he continues to pose a threat to public safety.

Tory’s attorney, Shawn Holley, noted that no charges have been filed in the Alsina case.

Last month, August took to social media to allege that Tory attacked him while he was leaving a show in Chicago after he apparently refused to greet him, sharing bloody images of his injuries.

“A 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security nigxas, whom I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me,” he wrote. “Whole time, I’m one deep. No security.”

Tory denied his involvement, claiming he was in the studio at the time of the alleged incident. “I don’t even know what this kid is talking about,” he told Akademiks.

The judge has ordered Tory be confined to his home with a GPS ankle monitor beginning Friday. He will be on lockdown until Nov. 28, when the trial begins.

Tory spoke to TMZ on his way out of court, suggesting he is a victim of the criminal justice system. “I’m a Black man fighting the world,” he said.