Tory Lanez May Serve 13 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion If Prosecutors Get Their Way

Prosecutors are seeking a harsher prison term against rapper Tory Lanez after he was convicted for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

via: Uproxx

Los Angeles prosecutors want Tory Lanez to serve 13 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. According to independent journalist Meghann Cuniff, who has covered the court case from the very beginning, a memorandum filed Tuesday (June 6) by prosecutors expressed a wish for the court to consider the Canadian rapper’s alleged “campaign of misinformation” against his victim in his eventual sentencing.

The memo reads, “Words have power and the pen is oftentimes mightier than the sword. In this case, Daystar Peterson (Tory’s real name) used both. Not content to have hurt the victim by use of his sword (gun), he also used his pen. His online posts for nearly three years have re-traumatized the victim.”

The memo also cites Tory’s own comments, which “emboldened” both his followers and casual observers to harass Megan online and cast doubt on his role in the 2021 shooting; his “full-length album with several songs about the shooting” [Daystar]; and his attack on fellow singer August Alsina in Chicago in September 2022 as examples of his lack of remorse. Despite his alleged efforts to affect the outcome of the trial, a jury found him guilty of assault with a firearm, concealing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in December 2022.

Tory filed to have the trial declared a mistrial in March, but a judge rejected his petition in May, determining that no mistakes had been made during the original trial to warrant a new one. Tory is expected to receive his sentence next Tuesday, June 13.