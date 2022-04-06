Tory Lanez Arrested and Released on Bond for Social Media Posts in Megan Thee Stallion Case [Photos + Video]

Tory Lanez was taken into custody in a Los Angeles courtroom for allegedly violating terms of a pre-trial protective order.

After five hours in jail, Tory Lanez is released.

The rapper was arrested earlier today and was able to leave after posting a $350,000 bond. Initially, it was $250,000, but Judge David Herriford raised it after learning he violated court orders prohibiting him from contacting or harassing Megan or discussing any discovery in the case with outside parties.

A video went viral of Tory leaving. In the visual, he climbed behind the wheel of a Lamborghini that was waiting for him. Before driving off, he told Rolling Stone he felt “amazing.” Take a look:

JUST IN: Tory Lanez has posted bail and is out of jail, says he's feeling "amazing"pic.twitter.com/ekIgN1Ibfa — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 5, 2022

On July 12, 2020, Tory allegedly shot at Megan’s feet at around 4:30 a.m. in California. Before the incident, the two got in an argument, initially it wasn’t clear what the argument was about. However, in Feb. Megan shared a text message conversation between her and Tory, in which he sent her a string of messages apologizing “from the bottom of my heart.” He said, “I was just too drunk. None the less shit should have never happened and I can’t change what [I] did. I just feel horrible.” The texts didn’t mention the shooting, Megan explained that the incident was what led to the texts and she said, “Lie yo way out of this. If you ain’t do shit what you was apologizing for?” Tory later responded and said he was apologizing because he was messing with Megan, and her best friend at the time who was there.

Megan thee Stallion posts text messages of Tory Lanez apologizing to her after their altercation. pic.twitter.com/Chp1bN8oTv — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) February 23, 2022

Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends …. and I got caught ????? … that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho … — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 23, 2022

Tory was hit with two felony charges, one for assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered gun in a vehicle. RS adds he’s facing another allegation of “personally inflicted great bodily injury.” Tory is facing up to 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted. He made bail for $190,000. Last summer, he violated his criminal restraining order when he appeared at Rolling Loud in Miami when Meg was on stage after DaBaby brought him out as a surprise guest.

