‘Top Boy’ Season 3 Now Has A Confirmed Premiere Date, Which Was Revealed With Some Help From Drake [Video]

Netflix’s award-winning British drama series Top Boy is returning to screens for its final season.

In less than a month, a new season of Top Boy will be available for us to enjoy on Netflix. Earlier this year, the platform revealed that the show’s third season (fifth if you count Top Boy: Summerhouse) would premiere in September. Today, with help from Drake who is an executive producer on the show, Netflix revealed that Top Boy‘s third season will debut on September 7 in a new trailer for the series. This leaves less than a month before fans can enjoy the Top Boy experience for one last time.

Netflix renewed Top Boy for a third season shortly after the show’s second season came to an end in March 2022. That season concluded with a shocking ending as (SPOILER INCOMING): series favorite Jamie (played by Michael Ward) was ruthlessly killed by Gerard “Sully” Sullivan (played by Kane Robinson). Viewers expect Dushane Hill (played by Ashley Walters), who was close to Jamie, to retaliate against Sully in the new season and the new trailer seemed to hint at a face-off between Dushane and Sully. We also see Jamie’s little brother Stefan (played by Araloyin Oshunremi) put on Jamie’s beloved chain, which could mean that Stefan now plays to fill in Jamie’s role in more ways than one.

‘Top Boy’ returns to Netflix on September 7. Seasons one and two of ‘Top Boy’ are available now to stream on Netflix.