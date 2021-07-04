Todrick Hall's Los Angeles Home Burglarized While He Was in London, $50K of Goods Stolen [Photo]

Todrick Hall was reportedly the victim of a home burglary where robbers made off with ‘$50K’ worth of his valuables.

via: People

The YouTuber, 36, told police on Saturday that at least $50,000 worth of handbags and other personal items were stolen, according to TMZ.

The loss could turn out to be even more damaging, as Hall still has to account for everything missing from his possession while the LAPD continues to investigate.

His friend reportedly discovered the break-in this weekend after thieves allegedly broke a window to gain entry into his home. According to recent posts to his Instagram Story, Hall has been in London as of late, where he watched the West End production of Hairspray for the “2nd time this week.”

Hall confirmed the robbery himself on Twitter on Sunday. “I am ok. This happened right after my cat sitter left for the night,” he explained. “I’m extremely saddened that most likely this was done by someone I know and trust, but my cats are safe…and that’s what matters most to me.”

Thank you for the support, I am ok. This happened right after my cat sitter left for the night. I’m extremely saddened that most likely this was done by someone I know and trust, but my cats are safe…and that’s what matters most to me. https://t.co/S7thAx6TKg — Todrick Hall (@todrick) July 4, 2021

The entertainer has otherwise been busy promoting his fourth studio album Femuline, which dropped last month, featuring collaborations with Chaka Khan, Brandy, Nicole Scherzinger, Tyra Banks, and TS Madison. He also announced an international tour, kicking off March 12, 2022.

The American Idol alum opened up to PEOPLE about his dreams in 2016. “I just want to do things that inspire people,” he said. “I would love to get an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. I want to break boundaries, to play roles that I would normally not be able to play.”

Can you trust anyone, anymore.