TMI? Gayle King Points to Oprah Winfrey Being Hospitalized, Having 'Stuff Coming Out of Both Ends' During Missed Television Appearance | lovebscott.com

Gayle King got on national television and told all her bestie Oprah Winfrey’s personal health business.

via Complex:

On Tuesday (June 11), King and her fellow CBS Mornings anchors were hosting Familiaris author David Wroblewski, a new book that Winfrey had listed as one of her Oprah’s Book Club picks. Apparently, Winfrey wanted to be at the show’s taping to meet Wroblewski, but King embarassingly decided overshared why her best friend couldn’t be there.

“I’m so sorry that Oprah can’t…Yesterday, she said, ‘I’m gonna rally, I’m gonna rally.’ She had some kind of stomach flu where stuff was coming out of both ends, I won’t get too graphic. But needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration [and] had an IV, so it was a very serious thing,” King said, per TMZ.

While Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson expressed sympathy for Winfrey, the two were visibly shocked by King’s “both ends” comment, while Wroblewski simply laughed.

“She will be okay. I hope she’s not mad at me for sharing that detail,” King continued. “But I wanted to make it clear, though, that it mattered to her and that it really bothered her that she couldn’t be here for you today.”

Perhaps Winfrey won’t consider King’s remark to be a huge deal, since the media personalities have been close pals for nearly 50 years.

Stomach flu or Ozempic side effects? Either way, we hope she’s recovering!