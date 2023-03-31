TLC's Chilli Say She Hopes to Marry Matthew Lawrence [Video]

Chilli is in love foreal!

via: TMZ

TLC singer Chilli isn’t afraid to put it out there publicly … telling us she wants to get hitched to “Boy Meets World” star Matthew Lawrence.

We got Chilli Thursday at LAX, and when our photog asked if she thinks she and Matthew will tie the knot in the future she boldly told us, “I hope so.”

TMZ broke the story … Chilli and Matthew officially started dating right before Thanksgiving, and then they spent the holidays together in Atlanta, where he met her family.

She’s also met his family, and they keep getting closer.

Matthew recently made it seem like he and Chilli were trying to have a child together, but they’ve since clarified his comments. In fact, she reiterated to us at LAX … her man’s words were taken out of context.

Regardless, their relationship is clearly going strong … when Matthew picked up Chilli at LAX earlier this month, they engaged in some full-on PDA.