TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Are Dating: 'She Is Glowing,' Says Singer's Rep [Video]

A match made in ‘90s heaven. Matthew Lawrence is officially dating Chilli following his divorce from Cheryl Burke.

via: People

The TLC singer, 51, and Brotherly Love actor, 42, are dating, Chilli’s rep, Christal Jordan, confirms to PEOPLE.

The two became involved romantically just ahead of Thanksgiving, after they were previously photographed on a beach in Hawaii in August.

Jordan further confirms that Chilli and Matthew spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Atlanta, where the actor met Chilli’s family.

“I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Jordan tells PEOPLE. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

The two went Instagram official over New Year’s weekend, sharing a joint Instagram post that featured a video of them dancing in match Christmas pajamas, in the style of A-ha’s “Take on Me” music video.

“This makes me very happy!!,” Matthew’s former Boy Meets World costar Danielle Fishel wrote in a comment.

TMZ was the first to report that the two are dating.

News of their relationship comes just over three months after Matthew and ex Cheryl Burke finalized their divorce after nearly three years of marriage. Burke, 38, filed for divorce from Matthew in February, listing Jan. 7, 2022, as the official date of separation.

Chilli was previously in a long-term relationship with Usher, whom she went through a public breakup from in 2003. She has a 25-year-old son, Tron Austin, from a previous relationship with music producer Dallas Austin.

Both Chilli and Matthew are longtime stars who had their big breaks in the early 1990s — the former as part of Grammy-winning R&B/hip-hop trio TLC alongside Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes.