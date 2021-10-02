Tinashe Jokingly Reacts To A Fight That Broke Out At One Of Her Concerts [Photo + Video]

Back in July, Tinashe announced that she was going to being her 333 Tour. The 22-date run launched on September 16 in Houston and things are off to a bang.

via: Uproxx

The return of concerts over the last couple of months has been a great thing for fans. After going more than a year without the chance to see their favorite artists live, music lovers from all over had that opportunity given back to them, one that also grants artists a chance to meet their many supporters from all over the world. For the most part, the return of concerts has been normal which means there have been equally good and bad events. An example of the latter came at a recent Tinashe concert and after a video of the incident surfaced on social media, the singer had some light-hearted comments to share about it.

Not this fight at Tinashe??? pic.twitter.com/yE9wSIw8lW — wtf (@W7FJXR63) October 1, 2021

During the singer’s recent concert in New York, a fight between two women broke out and a good portion of the incident was caught on camera. While the reason for the fight is unknown, the video shows the ladies throwing a fair amount of punches before fellow concertgoers step in to break things up. Once the video reached social media, Tinashe caught wind of it and shared her response. “This is NOT what I meant when I said bad b*tches link up,” she wrote in reply to the video.

The singer’s comment comes after she released her fifth album 333, a project she is currently on tour for. The 333 Tour began last month in Houston and will continue through this month before coming to an end on October 21 in Seattle, Washington

Who fights at a Tinashe show?