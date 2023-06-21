Tina Turner's Son Ike Jr. Arrested on Charges of Crack Possession: 'He Tried to Eat the Drugs'

Ike Turner Jr., son of late singer Tina Turner and former husband and musical partner Ike Turner, was arrested Saturday, May 6, and has been charged with crack cocaine possession and tampering with evidence.

According to reports, the 2007 Grammy award-winning musician was sentenced to jail 18 days before the Queen of Rock & Roll died at age 83 in her home in Switzerland on May 24.

64-year-old Ike Jr. was pulled over at a traffic light in Alvin, Texas, just after midnight for an equipment violation (the headlight or taillight was out) while driving a white 2013 Ford Fusion. A subsequent investigation by officers led to discovery and seizure of 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of methamphetamine when they noticed Ike Jr. attempting to consume the narcotics in his possession.

“He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him,” says Capt. Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Dept.

The passenger in the vehicle, Jessica Salinas-Esquivel, is also being charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines), according to the incident report.

Ike Jr. frequently recounted abuse at the hands of his father. In 2018, he told the Daily Mail that he hadn’t talked to his mother in over a decade.

Most recently, Ike Jr. played in a tribute band, The Love Thang Band, with singer Sweet Randi Love, and released the single “Yes to Life” last year.

For the past month, Ike Jr. has been detained at the Brazoria County Jail and has not posted $70,000 bail, per jail records.

He’s currently facing two charges — possessing a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.