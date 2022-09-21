Tiffany Haddish Says She Lost ‘All My Gigs’ Following Accuser Dropping Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit [Video]

Tiffany Haddish says her career has been derailed after being accused of child sexual abuse in a now-dismissed lawsuit.

via Complex:

At LAX on Wednesday, the 42-year-old actress/comedian was asked about the newly dismissed molestation lawsuit filed against her and comic Aries Spears. Haddish told TMZ she was “relieved” the legal battle was seemingly over, but mostly “concerned about the kids, [and] making sure they were OK.”

In the clip above, Haddish told the cameraman the ordeal isn’t exactly behind her, as it has taken a serious toll on her career.

“I lost everything,” she said. “All my gigs, gone. Everything, gone. … I don’t have no job.”

Haddish has two projects in post-production, and was expected to star in the sci-fi flick Landscape with Invisible Hand. It’s unclear if the molestation lawsuit affected her involvement in the films.

Watch Tiffany speak on it below.