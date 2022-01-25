Tiffany Haddish Joked About Her Recent DUI With Jimmy Fallon: ‘I’m Going To Work It Out’ [Video]

Tiffany Haddish addressed her recent DUI arrest on “The Tonight Show” Monday, telling host Jimmy Fallon that she’s lawyered up and they’re going to “work it out.”

via: Uproxx

Tiffany Haddish has had a rough go of it the past few months. She had a public breakup with rapper Common, lost her dog of 13 years, and has been grieving gince the death of her her ‘great teacher’ Bob Saget earlier this month. She also had a run-in with the law last week when she fell asleep at the wheel and was charged with a DUI in Georgia.

But the comedian was in good spirits when she stopped by Jimmy Fallon‘s show last night. New NFT pumper Fallon, who is a close friend of Haddish’s, applauded her appearance on The Tonight Show, and gave her the opportunity to address the incident. “I can say this, Jimmy. I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man,” Haddish said. “And God went ahead and sent me four — in uniform. I wasn’t expecting it. I was not expecting that at all.” She ensured her friend that she hired a “really great lawyer” and they are “going to work it out. I gotta get my asking of things to God a little better,” she added.

Haddish then went on to say she wants to turn this grief into another comedy special. “It’s gonna be hilarious. Figuring out how to process it. Kids get to cry whenever they want to, wherever they want to. As an adult, you can’t do that. They send you home.”

The comedian stars in The Afterparty, a murder-mystery parody alongside Dave Franco, Ben Schwartz, and Ilana Glazer, which premiers on Apple TV+ this Friday, January 28th.

