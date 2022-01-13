A Third Suspect In Young Dolph’s Murder Was Arrested According To U.S Marshals [Video]

A third suspect has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Young Dolph.

via: Uproxx

Yesterday, TMZ reported that 23-year-old Justin Johnson, a Memphis rapper and the lead suspect in the shooting death of Young Dolph, was detained in Indiana nearly two months after the incident. Johnson was the second person arrested in the shooting; 32-year-old Cornelius Smith was previously taken into custody following a separate incident that involved the same white car that was believed to be the getaway vehicle in Dolph’s murder. During a press conference on Wednesday, U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller revealed that a third suspect has been detained.

That person is 27-year-old Shundale Barnett, who was arrested after he was found in the same car as Johnson and charged with being an after-the-fact accessory to first-degree murder. Miller noted that after law enforcement agencies received over 500 tips after they offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. These tips took U.S. Marshals to Indianapolis, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, and Hampton, Virginia in search of their suspect.

“It’s a big deal,” Miller said. “We’re proud of the work that everybody you see standing up here has done and even some that you don’t see.” He added, “There are a lot of unseen heroes that participated in the case … I think we are the best of the best. We get results and today’s announcement demonstrates that.”

Johnson faces charges for first-degree murder, criminal attempt first-degree murder, and theft of property between $10,000-$60,000. Smith was previously hit with multiple charges including first-degree murder.

You can watch a video from the press conference above.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said the investigation into Dolph’s killing is ongoing and it is likely there will be more suspects. She also said that authorities do not have a motive for the shooting at this time.