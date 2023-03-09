There’s A Rumor That Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Want To Remake A Cult-Classic Halle Berry Movie And Cardi Addressed It

Despite recent rumors, it doesn’t seem like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are planning to appear together onscreen again any time soon.

via: Uproxx

The 1997 Halle Berry-starring movie B.A.P.S. has a bit of a complicated legacy, in that it was critically panned upon release but has since become a memorable cult classic. Apparently, there has been talk of a remake, and in a recent interview with Slashfilm, director Robert Townsend said that “everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B” has asked for his blessing to remake the film.

Cardi has put a stop to that rumor, though. In a tweet shared earlier today (March 9), Cardi quote-tweeted a post dismissing the rumor and added, “I don’t even know where that rumor even came about….Maybe because we looked soo cute in the Wap video ? …kiss kiss.”

I don’t even know where that rumor even came about….Maybe because we looked soo cute in the Wap video ??? …kiss kiss ? https://t.co/HaL4vG4bSp — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 9, 2023

In a 2021 interview, Berry reflected on the film’s main characters, Denise “Nisi” and Tamika “Mickey,” saying, “I knew it at the time that they would be beloved, you know? […] It was a real depiction of us in a really beautiful way and it takes one to be one, to know one, to understand it really, you know what I mean? […] I get so much more love for Boomerang and B.A.P.S. now than I ever did at the time.”

B.A.P.S. is truly iconic and ahead of its time in every way. @halleberry shares why the role of Nisi became so important to the culture. Catch the full intv on the Strong Black Legends podcast with Halle & @brokeymcpoverty or on the ‘Still Watching’ Netflix YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/cFUjWpjcTL — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) December 4, 2021