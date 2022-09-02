The Math Ain't Mathing: Blac Chyna Reportedly Made $240 Million on OnlyFans in 2021

Blac Chyna is reportedly making hundreds of millions of dollars a year…by doing OnlyFans.

via Complex:

According to research publisher Statista, the 34-year-old mother-of-two raked in $20 million per month in 2021, making her the top-earning creator on the platform. Chyna, who launched her OnlyFans in April 2020, charges a monthly subscription rate of $19.99, which gives users exclusive access to a mix of NSFW photos and videos.

If the numbers are correct, that adds up to $240 million in 2021 alone. This figure heavily differs from what was reported during her ultimately unsuccessful court battle against the Kardashians earlier this year. TMZ reported in April that the case revealed Chyna’s “main moneymaker seems to be OnlyFans, on which she claims she’s made $1 million,” adding that her income was $2 million in 2020, 2019, and 2018.

The 34-year-old spoke about her decision to join the platform during a 2020 interview with Baller Alert, saying she was using the income to expand her career and support her family.

“I’m on OnlyFans so I can support the music because that stuff is not cheap at all,” she said. “Getting studio time, engineers, wardrobe, marketing, I’m using all these different hustles to support that and my kids. That’s the ultimate goal: to keep up their living of how they’re living now. I don’t want to be that parent where they have this now; then, when they get older, they don’t have it … I’m a single Black female supporting my kids. I don’t get any child support, so I have all these things like Blac Chyna’s Closet, the Dynasty Group, my music, the OnlyFans, Lash Cosmetics, promos that I do for other people, other companies to keep my household together.”

As pointed out Variety, actress Bella Thorne was 2021’s second-highest earner on OnlyFans with an estimated $11 million per month. Thorne’s subscription rate is now free, but she charges for exclusive content. Cardi B came in at No. 3 with $9.34 million per month. A subscription to Cardi’s OF costs $4.99. Rather than post explicit videos and photos, she uses the platform to share “personal content” such as life updates and Q&A’s with fans.

According to Variety, OnlyFans reported record earnings in the year ending Nov. 30, 2021. Its creators collectively made $3.9 billion during that time, marking a 115 percent increase from the previous year. Its creators have since earned a total of $8 billion since its inception six years ago. Additionally, the UK-based platform saw its net revenue grow 160 percent to $932 million.

“Our creator-first approach to building the world’s safest social-media platform propelled OnlyFans to a record-breaking 2021,” OnlyFans CEO Amrapali “Ami” Gan said in a statement to the outlet. “We are empowering creators to monetize their content and have real control over it.”

$240 million? Blac Chyna? OnlyFans? $240, maybe. $24,000 if we’re being generous.