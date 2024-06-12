That's Nasty: Taylor Swift Caught Wiping Snot on Her Skirt Mid-Show [Video] | lovebscott.com

Taylor Swift was determined not to let a little boogie stop her boogie — even if she had to catch it in her hands.

via TMZ:

The singer recently took the stage at Murrayfield Stadium for her appearance in Scotland’s capital … weathering 40-degree temps to perform for 3 sold-out crowds. Yet, the frigid cold took a toll on Taylor — whose nose couldn’t stop dripping nose fluid during her show.

Swifties caught some of her sniffles on camera … and it’s gnarly. Taylor can be seen wiping boogers away from her nose … which are then seen dripping down from her hand. Yuck!!!

At another point, Taylor was filmed once more picking at her nose … rubbing whatever came out onto her “Reputation” era jumpsuit.

While fans are understandably grossed out by the snot footage, loyal Swifties are coming to the singer’s defense … reminding haters that Taylor is only human and she’s bound to have boogers every now and again … just like all of us.

