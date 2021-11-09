Teyana Taylor Stopped Her LA Show To Make Sure A Fan In The Crowd Was Okay [Video]

Last night, Teyana Taylor was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run.

Teyana Taylor is about to retire from her music career. The singer is making sure she’s going out with a bang with one last show-stopping tour, The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour, which kicked off this week and comes to a close at the end of November. Along with making sure fans have a special time seeing her perform one last time, she also wanted to ensure their safety. That’s why she stopped her show mid-set to check up on a fan in the crowd who wasn’t looking too hot.

Taylor was performing at LA’s The Novo theater when she paused the show. As seen in videos captured by the audience, Taylor walked over to a fan who was slumped against the crowd barrier. She asked if the fan was okay and instructed security guards to pull them out of the crowd and sit them down. “I’m about to retire, you ain’t finna sue me, baby,” she said into the mic.

Taylor’s comment about a lawsuit might have been referencing what went down over the weekend at Astroworld festival. A crowd-control disaster led to a massive stampede of people, tragically causing eight deaths and several injuries. The event has also led to a number of lawsuits, with several Astroworld concertgoers suing Live Nation and Travis Scott for $1 million in damages.

