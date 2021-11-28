Teyana Taylor Was Hospitalized For Exhaustion Prior To A Recent Concert [Photo]

Teyana Taylor landed in the emergency room after her ‘body gave out,’ and she was forced to reschedule the Connecticut leg of her farewell tour.

Nearly a year after she announced her retirement from music, Teyana Taylor set out on a brief tour to say goodbye. The string of shows, titled The Last Rose Petal… Farewell Tour, began earlier this month and is set to continue until November 30 in Atlanta. Unfortunately, her plans for a smooth tour were disrupted before a recent show. She was set to perform in Connecticut on Saturday alongside Ari Lennox and Sevyn Streeter when she took to Instagram to reveal she was hospitalized for exhaustion.

“Thank you for being so understanding,” Teyana wrote under a picture of her in a hospital bed. “Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night.” She continued, “My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah b*tch was tryna get on that stage.”

“Y’all know I’m with the sh*ts,” she added. “Y’all have seen me with a broken foot and all types of other crazy sh*t but still got on that stage and bodied it… But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down….. in the ER.”

Teyana also said that she would take the next few days to “continue to recover.” She added that a new date for the Connecticut show will be scheduled soon and previously-purchased tickets will be honored.

