Terrence J Narrowly Escapes Home Invasion Robbery Attempt

Terrence J is lucky to be alive after he was the victim of an attempted home burglary early Wednesday morning (Nov. 10).

via: Essence

According to a report from TMZ, Terrence Jenkins, who goes by the name Terrence J professionally, was approached by a group of armed men just as he was returning to his residence on Valley Vista Boulevard in Sherman Oaks around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Police report that as he pulled into his driveway, a silver Jeep Cherokee with four Black men inside pulled up as well. One of the men demanded that he exit his vehicle. The men did not enter his home.

The actor refused and hurriedly pulled out of his driveway, fleeing down the road. Jenkins reported to police that the car gave chase and fired at his vehicle while in pursuit at Sepulveda Boulevard and Moorpark Street. Thankfully, Jenkins was not struck. He managed to flag down a California Highway Patrol vehicle for assistance, causing the Jeep to flee in a different direction.

The Highway Patrolman then contacted the LAPD on his behalf. He filed an official report for assault with a deadly weapon, and police are reportedly now investigating.

This incident comes right on the heels of a police warning to Los Angeles residents about a recent rash of “follow home robberies,” in which burglars and assailants will tail citizens home from areas such as Melrose and the jewelry district in an attempt to rob them of recently purchased goods or to enter their home under the assumption of wealth. It is not clear at this time where Jenkins was followed from.

This is the second such high profile incident in the area in as many months, as Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsly was robbed at gunpoint inside her Encino home in late October. In that case, the armed burglars were able to make it inside while her children were home, and robbed the reality star of expensive handbags, jewelry, and watches while pointing a firearm at her and threatening to kill her.

The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division has taken over the case and is now examining surveillance video in the area. Jenkins has not commented about the incident publicly.