Taylor Swift Reportedly Blessed Her 50 ‘Eras Tour’ Truck Drivers With A Massive Bonus Ahead Of The Final US Shows

Taylor Swift is sharing the love from her iconic “Eras” tour.

via: Uproxx

Swift is gearing up for the final six shows of the US leg of her massive Eras Tour, all of which will be held at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Given she’s been on the road for months, the pop star reportedly paid it back to the truck drivers who assisted her along the way.

According to TMZ, she gave all 50 truckers a bonus of $100,000 over the weekend, just before her shows in Santa Clara. As they point out, that adds up to $5 million in total.

The publication also claims that Swift gave additional bonuses to “band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers” and other members of her touring crew that helped it run incredibly smoothly. Although, it’s unclear how much they received. One source told TMZ that whatever it was, though, it was a “very generous amount.”

Fans are equally excited for the final LA shows. As always, there are some Swiftie theories making their way around the internet, including the possibility that she’ll announce a new album re-recording during one of them, with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) being the frontrunner. Complete with easter eggs, some have also started receiving light blue confetti with their purchases.

Whatever happens this August, everyone from fans to workers of Swift’s are sure to be pleased.