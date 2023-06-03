Taylor Swift Gave A Special Pride Month Speech At Her ‘Eras’ Show And Spoke To Stopping Anti-LGBTQ Laws

Taylor Swift is making sure the Eras Tour is a place where everyone feels loved.

via: Uproxx

Taylor Swift kicked off the first of her three Chicago shows tonight. However, right before she played “Champagne Problems” at the piano, she took some time to talk to the crowd for a special Pride Month speech.

“I’m looking out tonight, I’m seeing so many incredible, just individuals who are living authentically and beautifully and this is a safe space,” Swift said. “This is a celebratory space for you. One of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you and watching you interact with each other, being so loving and so thoughtful and so caring.”

“Being with you during Pride Month, getting to sing the words to ‘You Need To Calm Down’ where there are lyrics like ‘Can you just not step on his gown?’ or ‘Shade never made anybody less gay,’ and you guys are screaming those lyrics,” she added.

Yet, as she noted, not everything is pleasant — especially right now. Swift also spoke to the importance of voting to protect these rights to live freely.

“I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people in the LGBTQ community,” Swift continued. “Right now, and recently, and in the recent years, there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk. It’s painful for everyone, every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities, and that’s why I’m always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are.’”