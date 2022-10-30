Taylor Swift Earns Her 11th ‘Billboard’ No. 1 Album, And The Biggest First Week For An Album In Seven Years

Taylor Swift achieves her 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Nov. 5) as Midnights arrives with the biggest week for any album in nearly seven years.

According to Billboard‘s data source, Luminate, the album pulled in 1.578 million equivalent album units in its week of release, making it the biggest first week for any album in seven years.

The last album to accomplish such a feat was Adele’s 25, which sold 3.482 million units in its first week of release in 2015.

Even before the end of the full week of release, Swift had broken several records with Midnights, less than 24 hours after Midnights’ release, the album broke the record for the most first-day streams on Spotify. The album also helped her break the record for most streamed artist within the course of 24 hours.

Shortly before the album’s release, Swift announced the Midnights Music Movies, a series of music videos accompanying the tracks on the album. So far, she has only released visuals for “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled,” however, plans to drop several more.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon last week, she teased a potential Midnights tour, after not having toured in four years.