Taika Waititi Has No Regrets About Those Photos Of Him With Tessa Thompson And Rita Ora [Photos]

Thor: Love and Thunder’s Taika Waititi has responded to viral photos of him with star Tessa Thompson and singer Rita Ora.

via: Uproxx

During a break from filming of Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney last month, director Taika Waititi was photographed in an intimate moment with his girlfriend Rita Ora and actress Tessa Thompson. Good for them, we say! If you had the opportunity to make out with Waititi and/or Ora and/or Thompson while making a Marvel movie (a big “if”), you’d leap at the opportunity too. The internet was delighted by the viral pics, unlike Waititi’s bosses at Marvel, who were reportedly unhappy that the cozy photos are “not exactly the image they’re looking to project in relation to one of their biggest franchises.”

Waititi has no regrets.

“Not really,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald when asked if the commotion around the photos upset him. “I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, ‘Is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”

If you were hoping for Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman to join the fun, I’m sorry to report that Thor: Love and Thunder has wrapped filming. “Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there’s me and @chrishemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don’t look cool I know that,” Waititi wrote on Instagram. “This film is the craziest thing I’ve ever done and I’m honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022.”

There's a new threesome in town. Taika Waititi, Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson were spotted in Sydney having fun. pic.twitter.com/PyEZWElrVm — Films to Films ??? (@FilmstoFilms_) May 24, 2021

They are all adults, no need to regret anything.