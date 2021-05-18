T.I. And Tiny Respond To An LAPD Investigation Of Their Alleged Drugging And Sexual Assault

An attorney representing rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife, singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, says the couple have not been contacted by authorities regarding an investigation into sexual assault and abuse allegations levied against the couple.

via: Uproxx

In recent months, two more women have come forward and accused T.I. and his wife Tiny of sexual misconduct. The alleged incidents took place in 2005 and 2010, with both women accusing the couple of drugging and sexually assaulting them. Now, LAPD has launched an investigation into the reports and T.I. and Tiny’s lawyers have responded.

The New York Times first reported allegations of sexual assault back in late February, claiming lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn represented eleven women who claim they’ve been victimized by the couple. The two additional women are also being represented by Blackburn, and according to Billboard and The Daily Beast, the attorney has successfully pressured the LAPD to open an investigation into the incident that allegedly took place in 2005. The accuser claims T.I. drugged her drink before she was taken to a hotel room and sexually assaulted after repeatedly refusing the couple’s advances.

Responding to the reports of LAPD’s investigation, T.I. and Tiny’s lawyer Steve Sadow issued a statement on behalf of the couple:

“The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country. Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD ‘accuser’ has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations – or even examine them. Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an ‘accuser’ who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim.”

Both women who contacted the LAPD, are represented by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn. Who is also handling the claims of several other women who’ve made similar allegations against the couple.