T.I. Arrested in Amsterdam Over Bicycle Incident Involving Police Officer [Video]

T.I. was apparently arrested in Amsterdam on Tuesday (August 3) over an unfortunate biking incident.

The Atlanta rapper took to Instagram to explain the situation but seemed unfazed about being in custody in a foreign country.

“So, I’m locked up now,” Tip said in a video he posted on Instagram. “I’m obviously not supposed to have my phone as I’m biking, and because the policeman ran into me and broke his rear view[mirror], and because I didn’t have my passport on me. I don’t know, it’ll be fine.”

T.I. and his wife, Tiny, were in Italy celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary and must have stopped in Amsterdam while in Europe. He explained that the Amsterdam police didn’t handcuff or search him, but instead asked him to get into the back of their car.

“He was extremely upset. I, myself, was a great time. I’m still not upset, I’m having a phenomenal time. They arrested me and didn’t even put me in handcuffs. They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat. I obliged.”

The rapper also said that they weren’t letting him make his bond with the large amount of cash he showed to have on him, so he had to call someone to bail him out. “We’re working on the buddy system out here, and I like,” T.I. added before ending the video.

According to TMZ, T.I. went on IG Live after being released and said that he wasn’t mad that he got detained and that “everybody has a bad morning.”

Lucky for TIP the situation didn’t end bad.