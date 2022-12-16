SZA’s ‘SOS’ Tour And Its Steep Ticket Prices Are Making Fans Really Nervous For Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour [Photos + Video]

SZA just dropped an “S.O.S.,” and it certainly got our attention.

via: Uproxx

2023 is shaping up to be a very good year for concerts — but for some hardcore music fans, that isn’t exactly a good thing. In the past week, no fewer than three marquee artists have announced or have been rumored to be holding tours in arenas or stadiums next year, and considering the overlap in their respective fanbases, Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, and SZA fans have been eyeing their budgets and figuring out how to bolster their bank accounts for the coming onslaught.

Using Jackson and SZA’s tours as a benchmark, fans are especially nervous for the prices on Beyoncé’s rumored tour, for which she’s allegedly making preparations but has not yet announced. “These SZA ticket prices make me very anxious for Beyoncé’s,” wrote one fan. Others, meanwhile, have made the tough choice and foregone the other two in favor of saving for Beyoncé. “me letting all the people spend all they money on SZA and Janet tickets so I can sweep these front row tics for beyonce renaissance tour,” joked another fan.

SZA announced her SOS tour with opener Omar Apollo earlier this week; that’s set to kick off in February. Meanwhile, Janet’s Together Again tour, also announced this week, launches in April supported by none other than Ludacris. And all that’s without a possible appearance from Rihanna, who is also rumored to be returning to the tour circuit next year after performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. That GloRilla assistant job isn’t looking so bad now, is it?

