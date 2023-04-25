SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’ Has Landed The Singer Her First No. 1 On The ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Chart

SZA has the No.1 song in the country.

via: Uproxx

Lizzo declared 2023 as the year of SZA, and based on the “No Love” singer’s latest career milestones, she’s right. First, her prolific sophomore album, SOS, crushed several music records. Now, as she prepares to head out on the second wing of her SOS Tour across North America and Europe, she has another accolade to celebrate with fans while on the road.

SZA’s breakout single “Kill Bill” has just landed her her first No. 1 song on the Hot 100 charts. Although her SOS album, in which the song appears, sat atop the music charts for over ten weeks, “Kill Bill” is the first song off of it — as well as across SZA’s discography — to make it to the top of Billboard’s charts.

.@sza’s “Kill Bill” officially reaches No. 1 on this week’s #Hot100. It’s her first career No. 1 hit. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) April 24, 2023

Just a few weeks ago, SZA teamed up with Doja Cat to release an official remix of the track. Their collaborative song “Kiss Me More” is SZA’s longest-charting song (spending 43 weeks on the charts). It peaked at the No. 3 spot.

Before Billboard’s latest announcement, “Kill Bill” held on comfortably at the No. 2 spot. Other songs from album to score placement on the charts include “Nobody Gets Me,” peaking at No. 10, “Shirt,” peaking at No. 11, and “Snooze” at No. 29.