SZA Surpasses Taylor Swift And Reaches A Major ‘Billboard’ Milestone As ‘SOS’ Spends Another Week At No. 1

SZA’s SOS jumps back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

SZA‘s latest album, SOS, has proved itself a commercial success. The album —her first project since 2017’s Ctrl — debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 following its release last year. The 22-track album has stayed atop the charts for nearly eight weeks, a record once previously held by Taylor Swift‘s Folklore album. That means that SOS is the first album by a woman to spend eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, which is pretty impressive.

“SOS’ by @SZA is the first album by a woman to spend eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 since @TaylorSwift13’s ‘folklore,” Pop Crave reports.

The “Shirt” singer recently announced she would take her SOS album on the road. The North American tour will kick off next week on February 21 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus — it’s also expected to make stops in major cities like Boston, New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Grammy-award nominee Omar Apollo is expected to be the tour’s opener.

Tickets for the upcoming tour went on sale on December 16.

You can check out the full tour schedule.

02/21 — Columbus, OH @ The Jerome Schottenstein Center

02/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/24 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

02/25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/28 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/04 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/07 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/09 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

03/10 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/13 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

03/14 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/16 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/18 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

03/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum